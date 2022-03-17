March 4, 1928 - March 14, 2022

BENSON — Marie Koehler, 94, of Benson, IL, passed away and went home to be with the Lord at 7:38 p.m., March 14, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born in Toluca, IL, to Carl and Emma Ceretto Polo on March 4, 1928. She married Don Koehler on June 10, 1951, in Minonk, IL. Her husband of 38-years passed away on November 9, 1989.

She was a dedicated wife and loving mother to her son, Alan (Marsha) Koehler of Benson; and her daughter, Christine (George) St. Germain of Bristow, IN. She will be missed by her grandchildren: John (Lisa) Koehler, Phil (Valarie) St. Germain, Esther (Mat) Ingram, Hannah (John) Raven, and Luke (Ashley) St. Germain and her 16 great-grandchildren, whom she loved so much: Adelyn, Kinzie, and Henry Koehler, Taryn, Levi, and Bode St. Germain, Moriah, Daphne, Charley, and Jett Ingram, Asher, Timothy, and Tobias Raven, and Finnley, William, and Nolan St. Germain.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Rose Nadler, Anna Mae Sinclair, Virginia Archambeau; one brother, August Polo who died in infancy; one daughter-in-law, Cydney Koehler; and one step-grandson, Joe Gallianetti, who had served in the Air Force in Afghanistan.

Marie was a member of the Benson Baptist Church, serving as treasurer for many years. She taught Sunday School, worked in Vacation Bible School and belonged to the Missionary Society. She also belonged to the Seniors Club of Benson.

Her greatest joy was when she was at the farm, doing whatever she could to help her husband Don, son Alan, and grandson John. Her servant heart was an example for all of us. She was a wonderful caregiver to her family and those in need. Marie and her husband Don were devout Christians who served faithfully in their local church. They especially enjoyed showing hospitality to their pastors, visiting evangelists, and missionaries.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Benson Baptist Church, with Pastor Christopher Brown and Pastor George St. Germain. Visitation was held at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Interment was in the Clayton Township Cemetery in Benson.

The family would like to personally thank the wonderful staff of the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke for the loving care of their mother.

