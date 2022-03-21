Oct. 19, 1964 - March 10, 2022

MINONK — Kevin L. Kruse, 57, of Minonk, IL, formerly of Olathe, KS, passed away 8:35 a.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 19, 1964 in Pontiac, IL, to Melvin and Carol (Falk) Kruse. He married Carol Strahler on June 6, 1992, in Kansas City, KS.

Surviving are his parents, Carol and Robert Huxtable of Minonk; Carol (Strahler) Kruse and their children, Dietrich Kruse and Mackenzie Kruse, all of Olathe, KS.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin, and his best friend and dog, Jake.

Kevin graduated from the University of Illinois in 1986, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked 34-years in the electric utility industry as a sales engineer and was a member of IEEE and CPMR.

Cremation will be accorded. A private family burial of his cremains will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Minonk Township Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to ASPCA or the charity of the donor's choice.

