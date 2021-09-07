Former US Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, 90, dead from dementia

CHICAGO — Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, a member of the influential Illinois political family, has died at his home on Chicago's North Side. He was 90.

His son Adlai Stevenson IV, who confirmed the Illinois Democrat’s death, said his father had dementia, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Before his health declined, Stevenson kept active organizing presentations and speakers for the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy in Libertyville. He also worked on the family farm in Hanover, raising cattle, growing corn and hay for their feed, and chopping wood.

“He just faded away,” his son said.

Stevenson's great-grandfather Adlai E. Stevenson I was raised in Bloomington and whose political career eventually led to becoming vice president of the United States. Adlai Stevenson II was ambassador to the United Nations, governor of Illinois and two-time presidential candidate. Both are buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington.

A Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and Harvard University graduate, Adlai Stevenson III ran for governor of Illinois twice, losing his 1982 run by just 5,074 votes to Republican Gov. Jim Thompson. It is the closest Illinois election for governor in modern state history.

When running for the Senate, he asked then-Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley for advice.

“My advice to you is don’t change your name,” Daley told him, the newspaper reported.

He spoke at the McLean County Museum of History in 2010 about his book, "The Black Book: Lessons from American History, Abraham Lincoln to Modern China."

"This was in an era of service, and patriotism wasn't just something that you would only wear on your lapel but something that was cultivated through a lifetime," he said. "We must recall America's values, and to face our past to succeed in the future."