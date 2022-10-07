North Street lane closure planned next week in uptown Normal

Joseph Darter, property manager in Bloomington's public works water division, explains how the Hoffman research site has been used for decades to study the effects of fertilizer techniques on the watershed.
Bloomington's watershed efforts to keep runoff out of drinking water
A constructed wetland between a farm and Six Mile Creek, a tributary for Evergreen Lake. The wetland slows the flow of water so fewer nitrates enter the drinking water.
A buffer strip of prairie along Six Mile Creek, a tributary for Evergreen Lake. The buffer strip helps to absorb farm runoff so that fewer nitrates enter the drinking water.
Brett Lueschen of Bloomington's public works department at one of the T3 wetlands that helps filter out nitrates from farm runoff.
A look inside one of the collection and research boxes at Hoffman research site. The site is used to study the effects of fertilizer runoff in the Bloomington watershed.
Shoreline along Lake Bloomington. Rocks have been placed alone thousands of feet to prevent erosion and the release of phosphorous into the drinking water.
