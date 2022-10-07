North Street lane closure planned next week in uptown Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Westbound North Street will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday for building maintenance.

In a press release, the Town of Normal said workers will be repairing windows at 100 S. Fell Ave., which houses CVS, CollegePlace Uptown and private residences. 

The north sidewalk on North Street will also be closed. 

The town expects work to be completed by 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting. 

A map highlighting the closure can be found at https://arcg.is/19ibSX0.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

