NORMAL — Lanes on North Bridge Drive between Pipeline and Wharton Way have been reduced for pavement repairs.
The closure originally began on Monday, Aug. 14, but the timeline has been extended, now expected to be completed by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, weather permitting.
Drivers are asked to be cautious while traveling through the area.
A map spotlight of the closure can be viewed at arcg.is/1DbChj1.
For more information, call 309-454-9638.
Congratulations to Week 1 Football Player of the Week, Central Catholic's Will Adelman
Will Adelman, Central Catholic
Brady Augstin, Normal Community
Josiah Edmonson, Normal West
Cole Klein, Tri-Valley
A.J. Codron, Bloomington
Mason Boles, Eureka
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.