Normal's Carden Park playground reopens Monday

NORMAL — Carden Park will reopen next week with accessibility improvements to the playground and a new design.

The grand reopening will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the park, which shares space with Prairieland Elementary School, 1300 E. Raab Road.

The town council in October 2021 approved plans to install new playground equipment and new surfacing at the 20-year-old park to improve accessibility for children with mobility issues.

Carden Park is one of the town's most-used playgrounds and is especially used by children who attend Prairieland Elementary School.

The park is the most recent park to receive upgrades in the form of improved accessibility and new playground equipment, including wheelchair-accessible slides.

The effort was brought forward in May 2021 when a group of fourth graders from Grove and Parkside elementary schools wrote letters to Mayor Chris Koos about the importance of playground accessibility.

“Thank you to Unit 5 and Prairieland Elementary Administration for their help and assistance in choosing inclusive and accessible concepts for the playground,” Doug Damery, the town's director of parks and recreation, stated in a news release. “We want to give a special thank you to Prairieland Elementary School PTO for donating an additional piece of equipment to the playground. As always, we appreciate this valuable collaboration with our community partners.”

For a list of playgrounds around town and their amenities, visit www.normalil.gov/1508/Playgrounds.

Residents can also look forward to a new look for Safety Town in Carden Park thanks to a grant from State Farm.