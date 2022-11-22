 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal's Carden Park playground reopens Monday

  • 0

NORMAL — Carden Park will reopen next week with accessibility improvements to the playground and a new design. 

The grand reopening will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the park, which shares space with Prairieland Elementary School, 1300 E. Raab Road.

Normal OKs plans to redevelop former ISU housing complex

The town council in October 2021 approved plans to install new playground equipment and new surfacing at the 20-year-old park to improve accessibility for children with mobility issues.

Carden Park is one of the town's most-used playgrounds and is especially used by children who attend Prairieland Elementary School.

Central Catholic, University High claim wins on first night of Intercity Tournament

The park is the most recent park to receive upgrades in the form of improved accessibility and new playground equipment, including wheelchair-accessible slides.

The effort was brought forward in May 2021 when a group of fourth graders from Grove and Parkside elementary schools wrote letters to Mayor Chris Koos about the importance of playground accessibility.

“Thank you to Unit 5 and Prairieland Elementary Administration for their help and assistance in choosing inclusive and accessible concepts for the playground,” Doug Damery, the town's director of parks and recreation, stated in a news release. “We want to give a special thank you to Prairieland Elementary School PTO for donating an additional piece of equipment to the playground. As always, we appreciate this valuable collaboration with our community partners.”

Get your kicks on Bloomington-Normal's Route 66 bike route

For a list of playgrounds around town and their amenities, visit www.normalil.gov/1508/Playgrounds.

Residents can also look forward to a new look for Safety Town in Carden Park thanks to a grant from State Farm.

School Psychologist Cyndy Alvarez talks about her therapy dog, Mateo

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘I needed to save my family’: Veteran who helped subdue Colorado shooter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News