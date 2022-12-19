Normal Woman's Christian Temperance Union to sponsor essay contests

NORMAL — The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union of Normal is sponsoring the McLean and Tazewell County coloring, poster and essay contests.

The contests help promote abstinence and present a message about the dangers of alcohol and other drugs.

Entries on the local or country level are due on Feb. 15. Local winners will be announced and monetary awards will be presented in each category on the local and state level before summer 2023. First place entries will be forwarded to the state contest by April 15, and the national contest by June 1.

Topics for the essay contests are as follows:

Division I (grades 4-6, 200-300 words), “Why is alcohol use dangerous for adolescents?”

Division II (grades 7-9, 300-500 words), “What are the dangers of Electronic Cigarettes?”

Division III (grades 10-12, 600-1,000 words), “What is the impact of drug addiction on society?”

Contact the WCTU President Loreta Jent at 309-531-4563 or la6567jent@yahoo.com for more information and rules for the contests.