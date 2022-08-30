Normal woman files class action suit against Afni over 2021 data breach

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman has filed a class action lawsuit against Afni after she says the company failed to disclose that a 2021 data breach exposed thousands of employees' personal information.

The federal complaint, filed Monday by former employee Nicole Prochnow, alleges that the Bloomington customer engagement company was negligent, violated state law by failing to promptly notify those affected about the situation and breached an implied contract by failing to safeguard the personal information.

Prochnow said she suffered seven separate instances of identity theft as a result of the breach and the company's delay in notifying those whose information was exposed.

Afni representatives and Prochnow's attorney did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Prochnow is bringing the lawsuit on behalf of two groups: all people who were affected by the data breach nationwide, as well as all current or former employees whose information was compromised. She is seeking a jury trial and asking the court to award restitution and damages to her and all those affected.

According to the suit, Afni detected "anomalous activity within its computer network" in June 2021. In response, the company voluntarily shut down the network, took its systems offline and contacted the FBI.

The company eventually determined that it lost control over files containing highly sensitive personal information of at least 261,449 people during a data breach, the complaint said.

Although the breach was discovered last year, the suit alleges that the complainants were not notified of the exposure of their personal information until this June. This left victims "unable to take basic preventative measures to mitigate harm," Prochnow argued.

Even when notified of the breach, victims were not told why it took 12 months to find out that their personal information was compromised, how the attack occurred, whether additional security protocols or training will be implemented and whether any data was recovered, according to the complaint.

Over the last year, Prochnow said she had to replace one of her payment cards five times because her account information was repeatedly breached. She also suffered a fraudulent charge on one of her financial accounts in May and was charged $500 for an unauthorized online purchase in June, according to the complaint.

As a condition of employment, Afni employees must provide personal information, including names, addresses, social security numbers, and financial account information.

Although the breach occurred more than a year ago, the U.S. Government Accountability Office stated that stolen data may be held for more than a year before being used to commit identity theft. Once the data is sold or posted online, cyber criminals may use the information to commit fraudulent activity for years.