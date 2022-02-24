Normal to seal pandemic time capsule on Saturday

NORMAL — Members of the community will gather on Saturday to seal a time capsule commemorating the impact of COVID-19 on the Bloomington-Normal area.

The 20-year Project will seal the time capsule created to provide future generations with a snapshot of life during the pandemic.

The project, created by University High School student Sirihaasa Nallamothu, will include pictures, keepsakes, art, reflective essays, letters, news items, oral histories and more provided by the community. The time capsule will be stored at Town of Normal facilities with plans to open it in 2042.

Local leaders, historians and educators will speak at the event, including Nallamothu; Julie Emig, executive director of the McLean County Museum of History; Alicia Register, Illinois State University Lab School, Metcalf; Lynn Fulton, president of OSF St. Joseph Medical Center; Cassandra Hulett-Graham, Illinois State University Lab School, U High; and Town of Normal representatives.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

