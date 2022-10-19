Normal to host Haunted Trail next two weekends

NORMAL — The Town of Normal will once again run its Haunted Trails event with both a less scary and a scarier option later this month.
The Haunted Trail is between Vernon Avenue and the Connie Link Amphitheatre along Constitution Trail. Parking is available at Normal Parks and Recreation at 100 E. Phoenix Ave. and at Chiddix Junior High at 300 S. Walnut, with shuttles available to take people back to their vehicles, a press release said.
Admission is limited to the first 1,600 people per night, and residents should contact 309-433-3434, ext. 2, for updates about inclement weather.
The "Not Scary" trail runs this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. Admission is $3 cash or a canned food donation per person.
The "Scary" trail runs Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. both nights. Admission is $3 cash per person.
Due to the Haunted Trail, parts of Constitution Trail between Connie Link Amphitheatre and West Phoenix Avenue will be closed from 2 to 9 p.m. on days the event runs. Vernon Avenue between Linden and Broadway will be reduced to two lanes between 5:30 and 8 p.m. this Thursday, Friday Saturday and between 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.
