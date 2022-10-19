 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal to host Haunted Trail next two weekends

  • 0
Haunted Trail (copy)

Visitors walk the Constitution Trail on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, during the opening night of the Haunted Trail in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — The Town of Normal will once again run its Haunted Trails event with both a less scary and a scarier option later this month. 

The Haunted Trail is between Vernon Avenue and the Connie Link Amphitheatre along Constitution Trail. Parking is available at Normal Parks and Recreation at 100 E. Phoenix Ave. and at Chiddix Junior High at 300 S. Walnut, with shuttles available to take people back to their vehicles, a press release said. 

'Halloween Ends' wins box office, but renews streaming debate

Admission is limited to the first 1,600 people per night, and residents should contact 309-433-3434, ext. 2, for updates about inclement weather. 

The "Not Scary" trail runs this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. Admission is $3 cash or a canned food donation per person. 

The spookiest cities in the US — and why they still scare us

The "Scary" trail runs Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. both nights. Admission is $3 cash per person.

Due to the Haunted Trail, parts of Constitution Trail between Connie Link Amphitheatre and West Phoenix Avenue will be closed from 2 to 9 p.m. on days the event runs. Vernon Avenue between Linden and Broadway will be reduced to two lanes between 5:30 and 8 p.m. this Thursday, Friday Saturday and between 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. 

75 years ago: Bloomington theaters protest new city tax

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle makes first public comment about Queen Elizabeth II's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News