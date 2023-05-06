NORMAL — The Town of Normal will be flushing fire hydrants overnight from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. May 14 to 21.
According to a press release Friday, the hydrants need to be flushed to remove stagnant water and sediment from the system, and to test fire hydrant operation.
Crews have mapped the town into five different regions where work will take place, and the town is advising residents to avoid washing their clothes during the hours crews are working.
During this period, the town advises residents to run water from the faucet for one to two minutes, use cold water for cooking and drinking, or use alternative sources of water in order to reduce potential lead exposure.
Visit
www.normalil.gov/522/Hydrant-Flushing to see when your area will be flushed, or call the water department at 309-454-9563.
