NORMAL — The Town of Normal will be flushing fire hydrants overnight from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. May 14 to 21.

According to a press release Friday, the hydrants need to be flushed to remove stagnant water and sediment from the system, and to test fire hydrant operation.

Crews have mapped the town into five different regions where work will take place, and the town is advising residents to avoid washing their clothes during the hours crews are working.

During this period, the town advises residents to run water from the faucet for one to two minutes, use cold water for cooking and drinking, or use alternative sources of water in order to reduce potential lead exposure.

Visit www.normalil.gov/522/Hydrant-Flushing to see when your area will be flushed, or call the water department at 309-454-9563.

Watch now: Photos from the JJ Swims Water Safety Event Jack and Jill volunteers Landon Caffey, Lashonda Harden, Shomari Caffey, Courtney Marks YMCA staff and volunteers Brad Ruehrdanz, Dani Freeman, Patrick Mainieri, Tessa Mizell, Eric and B.J. Wilken Lifeguards and instructors Leanna Bordner with the ISU Women’s Swim Team who volunteered at the Getting a wristband Gionee and LaRon Reed Mateo Miranda Swarnambika Appari, Medhasyi and Nishanth Lutukurthy Samantha Lambros, Jace, Dimitri and Jason Campbell Julie and Callie Letzkus Sansanee Pattapongwat, Gawyn Edel Erica and Audrey Larkin Picking up freebies YMCA director/CEO B.J. Wilken Roxanne Stewart Michael Cobarrubias, YMCA director of aquatics Aerial View Drawing door prize winners Patrick Mainieri thanking the ISU Women’s Swim Team volunteers Getting ready to swim Playing games Mateo Miranda on the side of the pool Mateo Miranda floating on his back Micah Thompson and Caleb Robinson help Merrell Robinson Leo Swearingen holds Jirzhiel Jolly as Teliyah Johnson looks on Elle Dejaynes holds Paris Calvert Reeve Thomsen, Reese Harris Instructor Ben McDorman is ready to assist Promise Warmsley and Genevieve Blockman