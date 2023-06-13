NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum and the Normal Theater will offer $5 movie matinees with family-friendly films every other Monday throughout the summer.

Admission is $5 per person for all ages. Museum members and Play Pass holders can receive free popcorn and soda with their cards.

Tickets can be purchased at normaltheater.com.

The events kicked off Monday with "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

They continue as follows: "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," June 26; "The LEGO Movie," July 10; "Frozen," July 24; and "Mary Poppins" (1964), Aug. 7. All films will be at 1 p.m.

