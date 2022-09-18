Normal tennis courts closing for renovations, pickleball additions

NORMAL — The tennis courts at Anderson and Underwood parks will be closed Monday until further notice due to renovations.

Anderson Park's facility is a three-court complex, and renovation includes installation of new playing surfaces, perimeter fencing and net posts.

Underwood Park renovations will include complete replacement of the two tennis courts to become a six-court pickleball complex. This project will also include the installation of playing surfaces, perimeter fencing and net posts.

Both projects will be completed in stages, starting with the demolition and removal of fencing during the week of Sept. 19.

Throughout October and November, the old playing surfaces will be replaced and the new fencing will be installed.

In the spring, a new acrylic playing surface will be applied to the courts.

Any questions should be directed to Gene Kotlinski, assistant director of parks and recreation, at 309-454-9724.