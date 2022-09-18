Normal tennis courts closing for renovations, pickleball additions

NORMAL — The tennis courts at Anderson and Underwood parks will be closed Monday until further notice due to renovations.
Anderson Park's facility is a three-court complex, and renovation includes installation of new playing surfaces, perimeter fencing and net posts.
Underwood Park renovations will include complete replacement of the two tennis courts to become a six-court pickleball complex. This project will also include the installation of playing surfaces, perimeter fencing and net posts.
Both projects will be completed in stages, starting with the demolition and removal of fencing during the week of Sept. 19.
Throughout October and November, the old playing surfaces will be replaced and the new fencing will be installed.
In the spring, a new acrylic playing surface will be applied to the courts.
Any questions should be directed to Gene Kotlinski, assistant director of parks and recreation, at 309-454-9724.
Congratulations to Pantagraph Week 3 Football Player of the Week Camden Palmore of Prairie Central
Camden Palmore, Prairie Central
Palmore was part of a huge offensive night for Prairie Central, which remained undefeated with a win against St. Joseph-Ogden. Palmore had 119 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns.
Colin Cunningham, University High
In a loss to unbeaten Chatham Glenwood, Cunningham had a huge game with 224 yards passing and two TDs through the air and 116 yards and two more TDs on the ground.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kaden Farrell, Ridgeview-Lexington
Farrell (30) rushed for 107 of his 140 yards in the game's final 15 minutes in the Mustangs' win against Tri-Valley. He scored the winning touchdown on a 9-yard run with 4:34 left.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
AJ Codron, Bloomington
Bloomington AJ Codron stepped in at quarterback and completed 8 of 14 passes for 118 yards and two TDs to knock off previously unbeaten Peoria Notre Dame.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Tanner Cupples, Normal West
No team in the state has played better defense the first three weeks of the season than Normal West, and Cupples (6) has led that effort. He had a forced fumble and, from his safety position, helped control both Normal Community’s run and pass games to help lead the West defense to its third straight game of keeping its opponent out of the end zone.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Grant Fatima, Tri-Valley
Fatima was brilliant in Tri-Valley's loss to Ridgeview-Lexington, catching five passes for 104 yards.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
