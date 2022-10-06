Normal TEDx event set for Nov. 12

NORMAL — TEDxNormal's 2022 forum is scheduled for Nov. 12 and will focus on the "Power of Two."

The theme of the event is meant to get audiences thinking about how doubles, halves and mirrors can have an impact on their families, workplaces and communities.

Kate Browne, chair of the TEDxNormal organizing committee, said each speaker for this year's event brings an insightful perspective from their own lived experience to the stage.

“Their stories will inspire us all to realize that as we move forward in these challenging times, we can embrace the Power of Two," Browne said. "Through topics ranging from building connections and better memories to the importance of rest, their talks will remind us that we’re stronger when we move forward together.”

The speakers include Amy Johnston, Bri Seeley, Jennifer Keith, Jeremy Rinkel, LaShonda Fuller, Laura Briggs, Lauren Beane, Laurie Swanson, Leanne Mull and Michael Puck.

The forum will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Normal Theater in uptown Normal.

Tickets are available at tedxnormal.net/attend.