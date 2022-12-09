 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal student receives grant for kindness project

BLOOMINGTON — Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, has received an Amazon in the Community grant and a grant from the WE Foundation.

The grants will support Jackson's volunteer efforts and his "B"radley "E"ncourages KINDness Project to spread kindness and to encourage others to eliminate bullying in schools.

Youth council president speaks

Bradley Ross Jackson, Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council president, speaks at an induction ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History.

On Dec. 16, Jackson will provide children at the Bloomington Housing Authority with gift cards and volunteer T-shirts donated by Amazon. Jackson has collaborated with the BHA since he was 10 years old, providing clothes, toys and books to the children there.

Dorothy Deany one of Bloomington-Normal's 'ExtraOrdinary Women'

In addition to its grant to Jackson, the WE Foundation featured him in a Global Webinar to discuss the need to eliminate bullying. The webinar can be viewed at weschools.we.org/account/signin.

USE NAACP (Bloomington-Normal Branch) Youth Council-2022 National Convention-Picture of Bradley Ross Jackson and VP Kamala Harris.jpg

Bradley Ross Jackson with Vice President Kamala Harris in background during the 2022 NAACP National Convention.

Jackson also received a donation from local residents Joe and Judy Kreiter.

Jackson is a junior at Normal Community High School and a member of the National Honor Society. He has received Presidential Youth Awards from past U.S. presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In July, he received the NAACP's National Medgar Evers Award for his commitment to racial and social justice.

Bed Blitz at Washington Elementary School

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

