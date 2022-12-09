Normal student receives grant for kindness project

BLOOMINGTON — Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, has received an Amazon in the Community grant and a grant from the WE Foundation.

The grants will support Jackson's volunteer efforts and his "B"radley "E"ncourages KINDness Project to spread kindness and to encourage others to eliminate bullying in schools.

On Dec. 16, Jackson will provide children at the Bloomington Housing Authority with gift cards and volunteer T-shirts donated by Amazon. Jackson has collaborated with the BHA since he was 10 years old, providing clothes, toys and books to the children there.

In addition to its grant to Jackson, the WE Foundation featured him in a Global Webinar to discuss the need to eliminate bullying. The webinar can be viewed at weschools.we.org/account/signin.

Jackson also received a donation from local residents Joe and Judy Kreiter.

Jackson is a junior at Normal Community High School and a member of the National Honor Society. He has received Presidential Youth Awards from past U.S. presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In July, he received the NAACP's National Medgar Evers Award for his commitment to racial and social justice.

Photos: Christmas comes to Bloomington-Normal 🎅