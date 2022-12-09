Normal student receives grant for kindness project

BLOOMINGTON — Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, has received an Amazon in the Community grant and a grant from the WE Foundation.
The grants will support Jackson's volunteer efforts and his "B"radley "E"ncourages KINDness Project to spread kindness and to encourage others to eliminate bullying in schools.
Bradley Ross Jackson, Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council president, speaks at an induction ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
On Dec. 16, Jackson will provide children at the Bloomington Housing Authority with gift cards and volunteer T-shirts donated by Amazon. Jackson has collaborated with the BHA since he was 10 years old, providing clothes, toys and books to the children there.
In addition to its grant to Jackson, the WE Foundation featured him in a Global Webinar to discuss the need to eliminate bullying. The webinar can be viewed at
weschools.we.org/account/signin.
Bradley Ross Jackson with Vice President Kamala Harris in background during the 2022 NAACP National Convention.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Jackson also received a donation from local residents Joe and Judy Kreiter.
Jackson is a junior at Normal Community High School and a member of the National Honor Society. He has received Presidential Youth Awards from past U.S. presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In July, he received the NAACP's National Medgar Evers Award for his commitment to racial and social justice.
Bed Blitz at Washington Elementary School
Clay Jackson
Photos: Christmas comes to Bloomington-Normal 🎅
Athena Brooks, 3, enjoys Santa's return to uptown Normal on Saturday. Athena is from Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cana Brooks leads the University High School Marching Band on Saturday during Santa's return to uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Demi Threewit, 2, enjoys her visit with Santa on Saturday during his return to uptown Normal. Demi was with her brother, Lincoln, and mother, Madi Threewit. The station is in the Mark R. Peterson Plaza, just south of Uptown Circle.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lincoln Threewit, 3, with help from his mother, Madi Threewit, talks with Santa on Saturday during Santa's return to uptown Normal. Lincoln was also with his sister, Demi.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Police Department Officer Kyley Hepler was all smiles as she helped on Saturday during Santa's return to uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mrs. Claus and Santa enjoy their return to uptown Normal on Saturday. The station is in the Mark R. Peterson Plaza, just south of Uptown Circle.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The University High School Marching Band leads Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday to Santa's Station in uptown Normal. The station is in the Mark R. Peterson Plaza, just south of Uptown Circle.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
August, left, and his brother, Lewis Gray, have their bags ready for candy on Saturday morning during the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade. The theme this year was "Season's Eatings: A Gingerbread Affair."
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington 7-year-old Norah Robertson, center, waves to Santa on Saturday as the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade wraps up on Center Street.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Santa waves to the crowd on Saturday during the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade on Center Street.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Santa waves to the crowd on Saturday during the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade on Center Street.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Five-year-old Spencer Hurley gets her photo taken with Lincoln outside the McLean County Museum of History on Saturday during the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
From left, Cintia Arias and her daughter Ivani Jacinto, 5, smile wide on Saturday as Santa Claus approaches for the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade. Jacinto's mother said her child loves Christmas parades, and they took a spot at the start near Kingsley Junior High School in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.