Normal street closure planned

NORMAL — The northbound lane of Constitution Boulevard from Uptown Circle to Mulberry Street will be closed 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday. 

Crews will be installing lighting. 

Uptown Circle and intersections of Constitution Boulevard and College Avenue and Constitution Boulevard and Mulberry Street will remain open. 

Call 309-454-9702 for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

