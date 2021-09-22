 Skip to main content
Normal street closure planned Thursday

NORMAL — The southbound lane of Constitution Boulevard from Uptown Circle to Mulberry Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to noon Thursday. 

Crews will be installing lighting. 

Uptown Circle and the intersections of Constitution Boulevard and College Avenue and Constitution Boulevard and Mulberry Street will remain open. 

Call 309-454-9702 for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309) 820-3352.

