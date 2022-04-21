Normal sets spring hydrant flushing schedules

NORMAL — The Town of Normal has set the schedule for spring hydrant flushing in May.

Fire hydrant flushing removes any sediment or stagnant water from the distribution system and tests fire hydrant operation. These steps improve the overall water quality within the distribution system and ensures delivery of the highest quality of water possible, a news release from the town explained.

The water may become temporarily discolored and residents should avoid washing clothes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. while flushing is in progress.

The following schedule provides the days and times flushing will happen in Normal neighborhoods:

May 1-4; areas north of College Avenue that are east of Constitution Trail and south of Shelbourne Drive, including Beechwood Court, Basswood Lane, Heritage Road and Regal Drive, the Collie Ridge and Tramore subdivisions, and areas east of Veterans Parkway and south of Interstate 55

May 3-5; areas west of of Linden Street and north of Raab Road and Heartland Ridge and Lincoln College

May 3-6; areas south of College Avenue and east of Constitution Trail

May 4-8; Ironwood, Wintergreen, Northfields, Heather Ridge and North Bridge subdivisions and areas south of College Avenue and west of Constitution Trail

May 3-8; areas between West College Avenue and Raab Road that are west of Constitution Trail as well as the Pines, Pheasant Ridges, Carriage Hills and Pinehurst subdivisions.

Visit normal.org/hydrantflushingmap for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.