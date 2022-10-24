Normal sets fall hydrant flushing schedule

NORMAL — The Town of Normal has set the schedule for fall hydrant flushing for October and November.

Fire hydrant flushing removes any sediment or stagnant water from the distribution system and tests fire hydrant operation. These steps improve the overall water quality within the distribution system and ensures delivery of the highest quality of water possible, a news release from the town explained.

The water may become temporarily discolored and residents should avoid washing clothes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. while flushing is in progress.

The following schedule provides the days and times flushing will happen in Normal neighborhoods:

Oct. 30-Nov. 11; areas south of College Avenue.

Oct. 30-Nov. 11; areas north of College Avenue, east of Constitution Trail and south of Shelbourne Drive, including Beechwood Court, Basswood Lane, Heritage Road, Regal Drive, Collie Ridge and Tramore subdivisions, as well as areas east of Veterans Parkway and south of Fort Jesse Road.

Oct. 30-Nov. 11; areas between West College Avenue and Raab Road west of Constitution Trail.

Nov. 10-14; areas east of Veterans Parkway and north of Fort Jesse Road.

Nov. 12-20; areas west of Veterans Parkway and north of Raab Road as well as the Pines, Pheasant Ridge, Carriage Hills and Pinehurst.

Nov. 12-20; areas west of Main Street and north of Raab Road as well as Heartland Ridge and Lincoln College.

Visit tinyurl.com/NormalHydrantFlushingMap or call 309-454-9563 for more information.