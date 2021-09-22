Normal sets fall hydrant flushing schedule

NORMAL — The Normal fire hydrant flushing schedule has been set for October.
Fire hydrant flushing is performed to remove any sediment or stagnant water from the distribution system and to test fire hydrant operation. This helps improve the overall water quality within the distribution system and to ensure the delivery of the highest quality water possible.
The water may become temporarily discolored and residents should avoid washing clothes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. while flushing is in progress in your area.
The flushing schedule is as follows:
• Oct. 3-6 – Areas north of College Avenue that are east of Constitution Trail and south of Shelbourne Drive, including Beechwood Court, Basswood Lane, Heritage Road, Regal Drive, and
also Collie Ridge, Tramore subdivisions and areas east of Veterans Parkway and south of Interstate 55.
• Oct. 5-7 – Areas west of Linden Street and north of Raab Road as well as Heartland Ridge and Lincoln College.
• Oct. 5-8 – Areas south of College Avenue and east of Constitution Trail.
• Oct. 6-10 – Ironwood, Wintergreen, Northfields, Heather Ridge and North Bridge subdivisions as well as areas south of College Avenue and west of Constitution Trail.
• Oct. 5-10 – Areas between West College Avenue and Raab Road that are west of Constitution Trail as well as the Pines, Pheasant Ridge, Carriage Hills and Pinehurst subdivisions.
Visit normal.org/hydrantflushingmap or call 309-454-9563 for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309) 820-3352.