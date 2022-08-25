Normal seeks participants for Youth on A Mission Council

NORMAL — Town of Normal council member Chemberly Harris announced the council is seeking student participants, college-age mentors and adult volunteers and liaisons for the Youth on A Mission Council.

The deadline for applicants is Friday, Sept. 2. Applications are available at normalil.gov/1447/Youth-on-A-Mission.

Youth on A Mission is a youth advisory council for high school students designed to engage youth and provide leadership growth and an opportunity to learn about municipal government.

The program will run through eight sessions from October through April.

Students from Normal Community High School, Normal Community West High School and University High School are eligible to apply and participate at no cost. Students must have at least a 2.25 GPA or higher to participate.

Instead of paying for the program, parents are asked to attend every session and be actively engaged. Participants cannot miss more than two sessions, and they must agree to participate in the YAM fundraiser.

For students to be accepted into the program, they must complete each form and obtain signatures from a parent/guardian, provide a letter of recommendation and submit the application and letter of recommendation by the deadline.

Those interested in signing up to be a program volunteer, mentor or high school liaison can apply at normalil.gov/FormCenter/Volunteer-Forms-15/Boards-and-Commissions-Volunteer-Interes-87.

Volunteers will support students and assist with sessions. Mentors are sought from Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College to chaperone lobby day and lead roundtable discussions. High school liaisons from Normal Community or Normal West High School will assist with recruiting students. All volunteers, mentors and high school liaisons must pass a background check.