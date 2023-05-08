NORMAL — The Town of Normal Cultural Arts Department is seeking residents' input about public art in the community through an online survey.

The survey will be open throughout this month to those who live, work and play in Normal.

“Our understanding of art and public relationships has evolved and continues to do so,” Cultural Arts Director Beth Whisman said in a statement. “We want to better understand people’s expectations as we create a more intentional approach to public art with a Public Art Master Plan.”

Questions include inquiries about parks and public places visited regularly, the types of art that are most attractive in public spaces, and where people would like to see permanent art displayed.

The survey can be accessed at bit.ly/normalartsurvey, or through the town's website and social media pages. It will take about six minutes to complete.