Normal seeks feedback on Uptown South

NORMAL — The Town of Normal has launched an online survey to collect community feedback on the future of the area south of the railroad tracks near City Hall otherwise known as Uptown South.

The survey asks residents for feedback on opportunities for new development including housing, amenities, civic buildings, public spaces and parking.

The survey will also ask questions designed to help developers understand what the community wants in terms of the area’s street design, character, walkability and overall feel.

“The Town of Normal values feedback from our community, and we want to hear how residents envision the future of this area in the heart of our community,” said City Manager Pamela Reece. “The survey can be completed in less than seven minutes. We encourage community members to take the survey so we can better understand what features people want to see in this area.”

To understand the community’s preferences, the survey includes questions about the size of land parcels and heights of building. Other questions will be about specific elements of street design such as the width of street lanes and sidewalks, the inclusion of flower beds, trees and landscaping.

Those who respond will also be asked to provide feedback on the Constitution Trail and possibilities for different types of parks and green spaces within the area.

The survey is available at: surveymonkey.com/r/uptownsouthmasterplan

Uptown South encompasses about eight acres of land in the heart of Normal defined by the boundaries set by S. Linden St. to the east, E. Irving St. to the south, the Constitution Trail going west and the train tracks going north.