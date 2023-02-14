NORMAL — The Normal Rotary Club's 2022-23 Coats for Kids project provided 702 coats for students in need within the McLean County Unit 5 school district, the club said.

The club spent $10,158 at local retailers to buy the coats in addition to receiving donations from Meijer and Farm & Fleet, said Connie Gentry, who leads the club committee handling the project.

The effort aims to help children living in poverty, and those who might otherwise miss school on cold winter days because they don't have adequate winter wear.

Donations can be made to Normal Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 333, Normal, IL 61761 and write "coats" in the memo line.

Contact conniegentry45@gmail.com for more information.