Normal Rotary Club donates $1,000 to relief effort

NORMAL — The Normal Rotary Club donated $1,000 to Midwest Mission, which is providing disaster relief to Turkey and Ukraine.

Midwest Mission provides personal hygiene items, blankets and tents to the earthquake-stricken in Turkey and Ukraine.

On March 1, Katherine Turner, director of Baja Bridges, came to the Normal Rotary Club meeting to discuss the work of the Midwest Mission.

Monetary donations will allow the group to quickly buy supplies in bulk.

The Springfield Rotary Foundation is spearheading this effort. To donate, go to midwestmission.org/donation.

Checks can also be sent to the foundation at P.O. Box 615, Springfield, IL 62705, with "Disaster Relief Fund" in the memo line.