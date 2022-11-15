 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal Rotary Club collecting winter gear for kids in need

Normal Rotary Club members Connie Gentry, left, and Ron Timmerman display coats and winter wear that will be distributed this season to Unit 5 students in need.

 PROVIDED BY THE NORMAL ROTARY CLUB

NORMAL — The Normal Rotary Club has launched its annual Coats for Kids drive to provide new coats and other winter wear for local students in need.

This year, the winter gear will go to students in McLean County Unit 5 schools.

"One child out of every four in Unit 5 lives in poverty. Sometimes, students who lack adequate winter coats stay home from school," said Connie Gentry, a member of the Coats for Kids committee. "For years, the Normal Rotary Club has raised funds and sought in-kind donations of winter wear for students in need."

Coats are purchased at local stores, with some businesses providing extra discounts for the volume purchases and others donating gift cards to support the effort.

To make a tax-deductible donation, mail a check made out to Normal Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 333, Normal, IL 61761, and write “coats” in the memo line.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

