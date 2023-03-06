NORMAL — The curbside landscape waste collection will resume in Normal beginning the week of April 3.

All items to be collected should be placed on the curbside no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection or after 6 p.m. the evening before, according to a news release from the public works department.

Landscape waste collection is typically provided from April to Thanksgiving, weather permitting.

Landscape waste is defined as weeds, leaves and other vegetation that easily decomposes.

This waste, excluding grass clippings, should be placed at the curb in open paper bags or open carts weighing less than 35 pounds, or placed in a town-issued cart displaying a "landscape waste" decal on the upper portion of each side.

Decals can be obtained at the public works office, the city hall reception desk, the police station or at the Normal Public Library.

Normal residents may drop off grass clippings, dirt without any rocks and non-wood vegetation at the Normal Public Works landscape waste drop-off site at 1301 Warriner Street. The site is open 24/7 and is not available for contractors.

Sticks, bush clippings and other brush items should not be included with landscape waste. Sticks and branches should be placed loose at the curb for brush collection.

Additional information can be found at www.normalil.gov/799/Landscape-Waste.

