NORMAL — Normal Public Works crews will begin working summer hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on Tuesday, May 30.
Residents should make sure their collection items are placed at the curb no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection. Only regular garbage and recycling will be collected on Memorial Day.
Self-Service Electronics Recycling hours for McLean County residents will change to 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday starting Tuesday. Those hours will be in place through Friday, Sept. 1.
Electronics recycling is also available the first Saturday of each month, except holidays, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Visit normalil.gov/publicworks or call 309-454-9571 for more information.
