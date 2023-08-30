NORMAL — Normal Public Works crews will begin their fall and winter hours next week.

Starting Tuesday, their hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and residents are asked to make sure collection items are placed at the curb no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection.

Self-service electronics recycling hours for McLean County residents will also change to 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Electronics recycling is also available from 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month, including Sept. 2. Items can be dropped off at the Public Works building, 1301 Warriner St. in Normal.

Drop-off is not available for businesses or residents outside of McLean County. There will be signage to indicate where each type of electronics should be placed in the building.

For more information, visit normalil.gov/1143/dispose-of or call 309-454-9571.

