Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORMAL — Town of Normal Public Works announced that only household waste and recycling will be collected in Normal on Monday for Memorial Day.

All other waste collection services, including bulk waste, landscape waste and brush for residents with Monday collection, will be collected the following week, weather and schedule permitting.

Tuesday through Friday routes will run as usual. Collection items should be placed at the curb no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection.

Town of Normal offices, including the Electronics Recycling Center, will also be closed Monday. Offices will reopen Tuesday.

Visit normalil.gov or call 309-454-9571 for more information.