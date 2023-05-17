NORMAL — The Normal Public Library is now offering free period products in all of its restrooms.

This includes 11 public restrooms and one staff restroom. The initiative is supported by grant funding from the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, and was led by Library Technical Assistant Morgan Rondinelli, and former library assistant and recent Illinois State University graduate Haley Kedzierski.

The library is a frequently visited public space and received over 130,000 visits in 2022, according to a news release from the library.

Ten of the 12 restrooms now have acrylic dispensers stocked with pads and tampons. Two restrooms in the second-floor children's department will have dispensers from the award-winning company Aunt Flow.

Actors feather up in Bloomington for barnyard children's opera BARNYARD OPERA 050123-blm-loc-2opera.JPG 050123-blm-loc-3opera.JPG 050123-blm-loc-4opera.JPG