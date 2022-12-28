Normal Public Library appoints new director

NORMAL — The man who has led the Normal Public Library in recent months will be able to drop “interim” from his title in the new year.

The library’s board of trustees on Wednesday appointed John Fischer to serve as library director. He has held the position on a temporary basis since the departure of former director Brian Chase, who left in June to take a job in Florida.

“I felt the process for the director search had integrity and I’m thankful for the input from staff, trustees and any community members that might have participated,” Fischer said. “Certainly this library is a strong library and previous director built a strong staff, and I feel like we can build on that.”

Fischer has been with the library since 2013 and has more than 20 years of experience in public libraries, including the Bloomington Public Library.

“We’ve been blessed to have a tradition of strong staff in the library and it was no surprise that one of those people stepped forward and applied for the position,” said library trustee Terry Lindberg. “I really appreciate John’s willingness to accept the responsibility.”

Board president Beth Robb said the library held a thorough search process for director candidates with help from library staff and the Town of Normal’s human resources department.

“We are just very fortunate in the Town of Normal to have such a wonderful staff in all departments that we’ve engaged with and certainly the staff of the Normal Public Library is right up there,” Robb said.

Looking forward, Fischer said he plans to maintain the library’s public services and tackle some facility challenges through updates and renovations.

Fischer said he will also be getting more answers about the possibility of a new library, something that has been discussed since plans for the area known as Uptown South were unveiled in 2015. The effort was later put on hold due to a lack of funding, and more focus was directed towards the town’s long-awaited railroad underpass project.

Officials need to determine the source of funding for a new facility and study other libraries across the state and nation as examples, Fischer said.

“Those are key points to address in the coming year and I would be hopeful that we could get some answers before the end of next year,” Fischer said. “We have a strong base of support from the community for what we do every day and that’s important to me.”

Fischer will step into the permanent role on Jan. 3.