NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police in a campaign to urge motorists to stop speeding through the month of July.

According to an NPD news release, patrols will be stepped up in Normal and across the state from July 6 to 31.

“Speeding is dangerous and a direct cause of accidents,” Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli said in the release. “Our officers will be actively enforcing speed violations in an attempt to create public awareness to the dangers of speeding and to reduce traffic accidents in our community”

This campaign is made possible through federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.

