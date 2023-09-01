NORMAL — The Normal Police Department's Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies comment portal is now open to the public.
The purpose of the portal is for the department to receive public comments regarding their compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services and overall candidacy for accredited status.
Comments can be in the form of commendations or concerns. The aim of the accreditation process is to provide NPD with information to support continuous improvement and foster the pursuit of professional excellence.
CALEA program managers will receive all public comments submitted through the portal and will deliver each to the Chief Steve Petrilli for awareness purposes. Comments will be reviewed as necessary during annual reviews.
Visit normalil.gov/1266/Accreditation to access the portal.
