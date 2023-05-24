NORMAL — The Normal Police Department announced their Fit for Life Youth Fitness & Wellness program in partnership with the Bloomington-Normal Athlete Factory.

The program is seeking individuals ages 13 to 17 from the Bloomington-Normal area to participate in a free summer fitness session. Those who participate will receive instruction from trained fitness instructors over the course of eight weeks.

There will also be officers assisting during the sessions to help form strong bonds with those in the community.

Sessions will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. starting June 12 through Aug. 4. They will either take place Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays depending on how many people sign up.

Those who wish to participate can apply by emailing bpark@normal.org or by filling out the form.