Normal police continue search for missing teen, person of interest

NORMAL — Investigators with the Normal Police Department were still searching Saturday for a minor listed as missing on Monday.

NPD Sgt. Brad Underwood told The Pantagraph early Saturday afternoon that 16-year-old Lania Buchanan has not been found.

Buchanan was last seen wearing an all-black Nike jogging suit with multi-colored Crocs shoes. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Underwood said NPD's Criminal Investigations Division is actively working the case. He urged anyone with information on Buchanan's whereabouts to call the department's front desk at 309-454-9535.

A Friday morning Facebook update from NPD said detectives are seeking the public's help with identifying a female person who may know information connected to Buchanan's disappearance.

The person of interest is described by police as a white female wearing a gray sweatshirt. NPD officers are also working to track down a red Chrysler sedan as part of the investigation.

No further information was available Saturday.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.