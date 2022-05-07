Normal police continue search for missing teen, person of interest

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Investigators with the Normal Police Department were still searching Saturday for a minor listed as missing on Monday.

NPD Sgt. Brad Underwood told The Pantagraph early Saturday afternoon that 16-year-old Lania Buchanan has not been found.

Buchanan was last seen wearing an all-black Nike jogging suit with multi-colored Crocs shoes. She has brown eyes and black hair.

050822-blm-loc-1missing

Lania Buchanan

Underwood said NPD's Criminal Investigations Division is actively working the case. He urged anyone with information on Buchanan's whereabouts to call the department's front desk at 309-454-9535.

050822-blm-loc-1missing

These two combined images show a person of interest the Normal Police Department is working to locate as part of an investigation into a missing minor.

A Friday morning Facebook update from NPD said detectives are seeking the public's help with identifying a female person who may know information connected to Buchanan's disappearance.

The person of interest is described by police as a white female wearing a gray sweatshirt. NPD officers are also working to track down a red Chrysler sedan as part of the investigation. 

050822-blm-loc-3missing

The Normal Police Department is seeking to track down this red Chrysler sedan as part of a missing persons case that was still active Saturday.

No further information was available Saturday.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

