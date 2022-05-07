Normal police continue search for missing teen, person of interest

NORMAL — Investigators with the Normal Police Department were still searching Saturday for a minor listed as missing on Monday.
NPD Sgt. Brad Underwood told The Pantagraph early Saturday afternoon that 16-year-old Lania Buchanan has not been found.
Buchanan was last seen wearing an all-black Nike jogging suit with multi-colored Crocs shoes. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Underwood said NPD's Criminal Investigations Division is actively working the case. He urged anyone with information on Buchanan's whereabouts to call the department's front desk at 309-454-9535.
A Friday morning Facebook update from NPD said detectives are seeking the public's help with identifying a female person who may know information connected to Buchanan's disappearance.
The person of interest is described by police as a white female wearing a gray sweatshirt. NPD officers are also working to track down a red Chrysler sedan as part of the investigation.
No further information was available Saturday.
Watch now: Prom Pics at Ewing
Chris Taylor, Clive Griffiths, TK Griffin, Calen Taylor, Damonte Campbell, NCHS
Mike Mier, CCHS; Maggie Ames, CCHS; Kate Morris, CCHS; Tyler Cheley, BHS
Logan Jones, Andrew Charles, NCHS
Manuela Setien, Mariana Garcia, Jade Croke, CCHS
Michael Coleman, NCHS; Makayla Thomas, attending NCHS prom
Gabrielle Sharp, NCHS; Liv Carby, HCC; Jill Waishnora, NCHS
Anchita Sayani, Vineetha Gurrala, Sri Jaladi, NCHS
Tyler Dwinal, Emma Conover, NCHS
Lauren Hirsch, Mary Degenhart, Kate Cornejo, Saloni Patel, Mahnoor Shaheen, Isha Zala, NCHS
Olivia Del Rio, Justin Dehaai, NCHS
Ashley Peterson, CCHS; Chase Witt, NCHS, Anna Crawford, CCHS; Jack Beecher, NWHS; Adrianna Vargas, CCHS; Nick Cordero, Iowa State University
Marcos Martinez, NCHS, Marissa Lopez, UHigh
Gabi Hernandez, Katie Currie, Raji More, NCHS
Megan Wilder, Chase Fisher, CCHS
Annika Luthe, Amber Hitchins, NCHS
Eu'Nique White, Isabella Fader, NCHS
Kennedy Keim, NCHS
Ava Rohrig, Andrew Whittington, CCHS
Kenzie Winter, Pranav Rao, NCHS
Ainsley Weber, Aubrey Dierking, NCHS
Nikolette Becker, NCHS; Austin Nelson, HCC; Addy Butler, NCHS; Trey Baugh, HCC
Kenny Warner, Camry Capsel, NCHS
Tommy Felstead, NCHS; Claire Strupp, NCHS; Grant Marshall, U-High; Kylie Simonson, NCHS; Demar Romero, NCHS; Teagan Fahy, NCHS
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison