Normal plans smoke testing of sewer systems

NORMAL — The town of Normal will use smoke to test sections of the sewer system in the Maplewood neighborhood starting Wednesday.

The testing, which relies on dry conditions, will run through Friday, weather permitting.

This will locate sources of storm and ground water entering the sewer system during significant rain events which can overload sewers and cause sewage to backup in homes, town officials said.

Affected residents have already been notified with a letter and door hangers; signs will be be posted in the neighborhood the day work will be conducted.

Smoke testing pressurizes sanitary sewers with non-toxic, non-flammable liquid smoke, the town said. Smoke will rise from manholes, vent stakes on top of homes and buildings and the ground in areas with defective sewers.

The testing requires access to sanitary manholes located through the area. Technicians will wear yellow vests and may enter front, side and back yards to complete the work.

The smoke will not leave a residue and should not enter homes under most condition but smoke may appear indoors from the following issues:

Floor drains or bathroom fixture traps dry due to lack of use;

Defective sewer piping that allows sewer gases to enter your home directly.

For questions regarding the upcoming work, contact Duke's Root Control at 888-620-0010.