 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal plans smoke testing of sewer systems

  • 0

NORMAL — The town of Normal will use smoke to test sections of the sewer system in the Maplewood neighborhood starting Wednesday. 

The testing, which relies on dry conditions, will run through Friday, weather permitting.

This will locate sources of storm and ground water entering the sewer system during significant rain events which can overload sewers and cause sewage to backup in homes, town officials said. 

Maplewood Neighborhood Impacted Areas Map

This map, provided by the town of Normal, shows areas where smoke testing is planned. 

Affected residents have already been notified with a letter and door hangers; signs will be be posted in the neighborhood the day work will be conducted. 

Smoke testing pressurizes sanitary sewers with non-toxic, non-flammable liquid smoke, the town said. Smoke will rise from manholes, vent stakes on top of homes and buildings and the ground in areas with defective sewers. 

The testing requires access to sanitary manholes located through the area. Technicians will wear yellow vests and may enter front, side and back yards to complete the work. 

Temperatures swing with the music at Illinois State Marching Band Championships

The smoke will not leave a residue and should not enter homes under most condition but smoke may appear indoors from the following issues:

  • Floor drains or bathroom fixture traps dry due to lack of use;
  • Defective sewer piping that allows sewer gases to enter your home directly.

For questions regarding the upcoming work, contact Duke's Root Control at 888-620-0010.

Morning performances kicked off just after 7 a.m., with Eureka High School’s band being the third to march onto Hancock Field to compete among 41 other bands.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UK set for its fifth PM in just six years: A timeline

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News