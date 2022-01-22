Normal National Guard unit deploying to the Horn of Africa

NORMAL — A relatively new Illinois National Guard unit based in Normal will be serving in the Horn of Africa after a deployment ceremony Saturday at Heartland Community College.

About 200 members of the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade will deploy on a 10-month mission and serve alongside U.S. Navy and Air Force units, together with French and other coalition members, as they provide a variety of roles in securing U.S. interests in Djibouti, a strategically located country on the northeast coast of Africa.

Situated on the Bab el Mandeb Strait, the area is a major crossroad for transportation on the Horn of Africa and home of a U.S. Navy base.

The 404th MEB is made up of several specialties, everything from tactical planning to engineering to air defense to public affairs and even helping to maintain health and welfare of local civilians, said Lt. Col. Justin Towell, commander of the 404th MEB.

The unit brings together several specialties that are needed to secure U.S. interests in the face of terrorism and civil disturbance or assist regular army units in maintaining the peace after armed conflict, said Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Commanding Officer Rich Neely.

Neely said the 404th MEB grew out of lessons learned in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“This is a new concept,” he said.

“The Army really looked at how they maneuvered in this member-enhanced brigade concept.”

“What’s unique about this mission is the command and control piece. It’s a senior staff that is working at lower echelons to ensure all the services in this joint task force are represented.”

Sgt. Paul Bond of Normal, a 404th MEB member, said he has worked for about a year preparing the brigade for the deployment.

Bond, a unit operations training non-commissioned officer, was responsible for making sure the citizen soldiers were ready to perform basic military operations, if called upon. That training included pre-deployments to Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston, Iowa, and the Marseilles, Illinois Training Center, he said.

“You want to build and bring everyone together to make a cohesive unit,” he said.

Saturday’s deployment ceremony was not typical of many Illinois Guard ceremonies in the past.

Family members, who are a major part of the unit’s support structure, were required to stay home and watch the proceedings on a Facebook video feed, due to fear of the spread of COVID-19 to the guardsmen.

Everyone present at the event wore masks.

“We even had to get permission from the Army to have the deployment ceremony,” said Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, public affairs spokesman for the Illinois National Guard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.