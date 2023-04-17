NORMAL — After years in the development stages, Normal staff is ready to move forward with the design and construction of a new fire station on the east side of town.

On Monday, the Normal Town Council authorized staff to negotiate a contract with CORE Construction to design and build a new Station 2. The project is the second phase of a three-part plan to realign Normal's fire stations to improve response times.

The first project was the construction of a new fire station headquarters, which was finished in 2017.

In 2019, the town of Normal acquired property at the northeast quadrant of Shepard Road and Hershey Road, adjacent to the Blackstone Trails subdivision, to serve as future home of the new Station 2. The town then issued a request for qualifications for a design-build team for the project in 2022.

After interviewing several firms, Normal town staff recommended CORE Construction, which enlisted Farnsworth Group as a project partner. Although the interviews took place in August, the town did not move forward until now because it was awaiting confirmation of a state grant. That authorization was received March 30, according to town documents.

Once the new Station 2 is complete, the existing station at College Avenue and Blair Drive will be decommissioned, officials said.

Council member Kathleen Lorenz said she would like to see staff look for ways in the design process to engage with the neighbors and hear their opinions.

"Let's borrow from the success of other land developments whereby developers in those cases brought the neighbors into the conversation to create better awareness and education," Lorenz said.

Normal City Manager Pamela Reece said the budget for the project is about $4.9 million.

About $1 million in grant funds have been secured for the project, a little more than $1 million can be committed to the project from a previous bond issuance and the remaining balance would come from the general fund, Reece said.

Once the contract is finalized, it will be submitted to the council for approval.

Other business

The council also approved an amended site plan for Rivian that permits the construction of a parking lot on the south side of the plant and a ground-mounted solar panel field east of the test track.

Under new zoning restrictions for solar panels that were approved in April 2022, the solar arrays must be no more than 15 feet in height and be positioned at least 5 feet from the side and rear property lines.

