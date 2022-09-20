Normal mayor elected Illinois Municipal League VP

NORMAL — Normal Mayor Chris Koos has been named as a vice president of the Illinois Municipal League.

“I look forward to working with mayors from across the state to address the complex issues our communities face,” Koos said. “Together, we can successfully advocate for local government at the state and federal levels and help build stronger communities across Illinois.”

The Illinois Municipal League is a statewide organization representing local communities since 1913, working with the municipalities across the state to provide a voice on matters involving common interests.

The election took place Saturday at the league's annual business meeting in Chicago. Members also elected River Forest Village President Catherine M. Adduci to serve a one-year term as president.

Koos has served as mayor of Normal since 2003, the longest-running term of any mayor in the town's history. He serves as a member of the advisory board of Transportation for America and as a vice chair for Passenger Rail with the U.S. Conference of Mayors.