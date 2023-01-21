Normal man's dream of service comes true with Peace Corps

NORMAL — Fulfilling a long-held dream, Elia "Luc" Ballantini is on his way to Fiji with the Peace Corps.

"It's Fiji. Where else on Earth would you want to go?" he said.

Ballantini, 22, is among the first Peace Corps volunteers heading back overseas for service since March 2020, when over 7,000 volunteers were recalled from more than 60 countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ballantini will be in Fiji for two years.

After touching down in Los Angeles, Ballantini took some time on his way to baggage claim to speak to The Pantagraph about his decision to join the Peace Corps and what he's expecting from his journey.

"I guess everyone says follow your dreams," he said Friday. "I've wanted to do this ever since high school, and it goes by in a blink of an eye. And here I am."

Helping the world

Ballantini graduated from Normal Community High School in 2018 before attending Heartland Community College and, later, graduating from Ball State University last year with a degree in business.

A Peace Corps recruiter approached him before his junior year of college, he said. He applied in 2021 and was accepted mid-2022.

"Fiji was one of the first ones that I had in mind," Ballantini said of the potential destinations. "But it didn't open up until, I think, June or July from COVID restrictions."

He said his business background, among other things, helped him choose this specific program. "They had the community economic development," Ballantini said, "and that was really the main thing I wanted to do from the get-go."

On its website, the Peace Corps describes its initiatives in Fiji as part of a Community Economic Empowerment Project that places volunteers in rural, indigenous villages to support the goal of socioeconomic growth. Primary areas of work include helping community groups enhance their ability to lead projects, supporting the development of income-generating businesses and helping residents master personal money management.

Ballantini explained: "It's mostly helping out communities and villages with basic financial information, like financial responsibility, opening a bank account, saving money."

Besides the work, he is approaching the experience hoping to grow his horizons, he said.

"It's life-changing — going clear across the world, leaving everything behind to help communities," he said. "It's a whole other world out there."

He said he looks forward to "changing my perspective and getting to help the world a little bit."

Goal-oriented

While Ballantini attended Ball State, he lived with his aunt, Connie Lodde, in Indiana.

"I think he looked at the Peace Corps even before he came to my house," she said.

"It's something that he had been looking at for quite some time," Lodde added. "I do know that he — every decision he made, he kept the Peace Corps in mind. He kept on track very well."

Volunteering and service have always been themes in her nephew's life, she said.

Lodde and her husband were involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America mentorship organization when Ballantini was younger. But it was especially his parents who fostered the passion; Lodde said they were highly involved in charity work, including in Jamaica.

"Volunteer work has always seemed pretty noble to me," Ballantini said. "I've been wanting to do that since high school."

As for choosing which organization to work with, he said: "When you've got an amazing program like the Peace Corps … it'd be stupid not to think of them."

Lodde said Ballantini's father, Terry, had always involved his son in doing good works. "It's in his DNA, I guess," she said.

A leap of faith

Since 2017, including during school breaks, Luc Ballantini had been working with his father at Normal Gadgets. But Terry Ballantini didn't know until late 2022 that his son wanted to volunteer overseas.

"When he said that he wanted to do this," Terry Ballantini said in a phone interview Friday, "he was going down the path of teaching English."

After Luc Ballantini decided on the Peace Corps, his father thought likely destinations might be southern Africa or South America.

"When he said 'Fiji,' I go, 'OK. Well, that's a little nicer,'" Terry Ballantini said. "That's spot-on Luc."

Luc Ballantini said his motivation for service came from home. "It is 100% the fault of my dad," he said.

"He has always been one for volunteering. He'd go on mission trips to Africa … I've always had that idea in my head."

When a Pantagraph reporter shared this information with Terry Ballantini, the father became, understandably, emotional. "You're going to make me cry," he said. "I've already cried this morning, once, when I put him on the plane."

Both father and son find this stage of Luc Ballantini's life particularly significant for a notable reason: Luc Ballantini was born in Kazakhstan.

Terry Ballantini said he could not have children. In the early 2000s, one of his co-workers was researching international adoption, and the idea stuck.

In those days, he said, an adoption agency would share short videos, about a minute long on a VHS, with prospective families hoping to adopt, along with a small profile.

Terry Ballantini and his then-wife were sent one video. "The first tape we saw was Luc," he said. "(We said) 'We love him. He's it. He's everything.'"

The father said their journey to parenthood was a "leap of faith." They headed to Moscow and then to Kazakhstan, met 9-month-old Luc and, eight weeks after starting the adoption process, brought him home.

Now, in a reflection of that "leap of faith," Luc Ballantini is taking the next steps in his life.

"I'm over-the-moon proud of him," Terry Ballantini said. "It's hard to describe because I love him so much. He's my sunshine; he's my heart. I'm so proud of him."

What's next?

Terry Ballantini said his son's schedule and permanent placement were still up in the air, though Luc Ballantini was expected to receive a briefing Saturday in Los Angeles. "They take off, they have a week of training on the island," he said. "And then they go to live 10 weeks with a host family.

"After the 10 weeks, they get placed in the villages."

Terry Ballantini said his son might have to adjust to the electrical capabilities of Fiji. According to the Peace Corps' webpage on life in Fiji, "many rural communities do not have access to electricity, but most have at least a few hours of electricity a day provided by a generator."

So Terry Ballantini sent his son off with a couple of solar chargers.

"Right now, I feel like I overpacked," Luc Ballantini said as he heaved his luggage through Los Angeles International Airport. "It's heavy as hell … I guess we'll figure out once I get there."

One area on which Luc Ballantini's father and aunt agreed: He'll have to adjust.

"I think the sleeping thing, getting up early," his aunt said, "that'll be the hardest part for him."

She worried that he might arrive in Fiji and find that he was missing something he needed, but felt sure that he would grow used to the environment.

"He's pretty adaptable," Lodde said. "He's a minimalist. He's not one who needs a lot of stuff."

"... I think everyone's extremely proud of him," she added. "He'll do good things."

