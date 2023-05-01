BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is facing six felony drug charges after being arrested by the Illinois State Police.

Zadek U. Moen, 20, is alleged to have delivered over 200 grams of a substance containing psilocybin, the hallucinogenic compound found in magic mushrooms, to a confidential ISP source on April 11.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said, Moen delivered a similar amount of a substance containing psilocybin and between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis to an ISP source.

Prosecutors say police also found over 200 grams of a substance containing psilocybin, between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis and methamphetamine in Moen's possession prior to his arrest on Thursday.

Moen was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, and unlawful delivery of cannabis, a Class 3 felony.

Judge Pablo Eves set bond at $250,000, 10% to apply, for Moen on Friday.

Moen's arraignment is set for 9 a.m. May 19.

