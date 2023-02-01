Normal Lions Club to host food drive Feb. 11

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The Normal Lions Club will host a drive-up and drop-off food drive from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Center for Hope Outreach, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

The Center for Hope Food Pantry is in need of nonperishable food items.

The "Stock the Shelves" list includes boxed potatoes, boxed or bagged pasta, boxed Helper tuna and ground beef meal boxes, Rice-A-Roni, white and brown rice, quinoa, broth, diced tomatoes, ramen noodles, cereal, oatmeal, mac and cheese, canned meats, canned fish, canned fruit and vegetables, cooking oil, canned chili, pancake mix and syrup, flour, white sugar, brown sugar, peanut butter and jelly, ketchup, pickles, mustard, mayo, barbecue sauce, chips, dip, boxed dessert mixes, cake mix, frosting, salt, spices, seasoning packets, and ready-to-eat meals (cans/pouches).

Other items needed include bathroom tissue, paper towels, dish soap, paper plates, aluminum foil, plastic cutlery, plastic wrap and storage bags, detergent and fabric softener, toothpaste and toothbrushes, bar and liquid soap, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, feminine products, Depends, diapers, baby wipes and store gift cards.

