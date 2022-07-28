 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal Lions Club plans food drive Aug. 13

BLOOMINGTON — The Normal Lions Club will host their quarterly drive-up and drop-off food drive from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Center for Hope Outreach Ministry, 14940 Old Colonial Road, Bloomington.

Food items needed for the drive include boxed potatoes, boxed or bagged pasta, boxed helper meals, Rice-A-Roni, macaroni and cheese, canned milk, canned meats (chicken, tuna, salmon), canned vegetables, canned/bagged soups, snack crackers and peanut butter/jelly.

Household items needed for the drive include cleaning/sanitizing supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, dish detergent, laundry supplies, shampoo and conditioner, dental supplies, shaving supplies (men and women), deodorant (men and women), bath soap/shower gel, feminine pads/tampons, diapers size 4, 5 or 6, baby wipes and youth facemasks.

Those who cannot attend but still want to help can donate to the Normal Lions Club at paypal.me/normallionsclub.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

