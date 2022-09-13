 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal library to offer free session on Social Security and Medicare

NORMAL — The Normal Public Library will offer a free informational presentation, "Social Security and Medicare 101" from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The presentation will talk about the basics of Social Security in relation to Medicare Parts A-D and Medicare Supplements will be covered and updated to prepare for the annual enrollment period. 

The event is open to the public and for educational purposes only. 

Those who wish to attend can register by calling or texting Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371. Registration is encouraged, but not required. 

The library is located 206 W. College Ave. in Normal.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

