Normal Library director to leave for job in Florida

NORMAL — Normal Public Library Director Brian Chase will leave his position on Thursday. John Fischer will be the interim director.

Chase informed the library board of his resignation at the start of June, the library said Monday in a statement. He has been in the position for more than 14 years, during which time he has helped establish the Normal Public Library Foundation, led remodels of library spaces and started the use of RFIDs that allow for self-checkout and other automated technology. In his time as director, the library has also stopped overdue fines and DVD fees.

Chase has taken a job as executive director of the Southwest Florida Library Network.

“We are sad to see Mr. Chase leave and we’re sure the community feels the same. He cemented a team-oriented approach to providing a patron-centric culture at the library,” said NPL Board Chair Jess Ray in the statement.

Fisher will start as interim director on Friday. He has been with the library since 2013 and has more than 20 years of experience in public libraries, the release said.

The library board will discuss the hiring process at its July meeting, scheduled for July 20.

