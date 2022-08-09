Normal launches mass notification system, encourages residents to enroll

NORMAL — Officials are encouraging residents to register for a free mass communications system the town recently launched to enhance its communication and interaction with the community.

Notify Normal allows neighbors and community members to be notified by town officials in the event of emergency situations and receive information about community events and services.

“Notify Normal will supplement communications to residents,” said Manager Pamela Reece. “This tool provides another avenue for sharing information with visitors and residents. Notify Normal alerts are delivered where the community is most likely focused … on mobile devices. When necessary, alerts will direct users to more specific information.”

The system operates on and customizes the CodeRED platform provided by Onsolve, a critical event management provider. The platform provided an initial database of residential and business telephone numbers.

The system can target geographical areas or streets and delivers notifications via text to wireless phones, emails or calls and leaves messages without the need for a third-party app.

“While we have a base of information, no one should assume they are in the contact database,” said Cathy Oloffson, director of Communications and Community Relations. “We encourage people to enroll and provide their contact information, including cell phone numbers and email addresses. Enrolling allows people to create a customized experience with Notify Normal, choosing how to receive information and what kind of notices to receive.”

Oloffson said the system provides a non-emergency option for those who want to stay up-to-date on town services and will allow users to decide how and what they want to be notified about.

The type of notifications include:

Emergencies events involving severe weather, law enforcement and public safety;

General information from city hall;

Status updates of town services such as hydrant flushing, boil orders, garbage pickup and snow removal;

Status updates of parks, aquatic centers, and Constitution Trail;

Parking bans, road conditions or closures;

Information about community events

Notify Normal has the added capability of delivering emergency alerts via the nation's Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS) that warns the public — whether or not they are enrolled — of emergencies through mobile devices located within the boundary limits of the town.

Residents are encouraged to enroll by visiting www.normalil.gov and clicking the Notify Normal website banner.