Normal launches home rehabilitation programs

top story

Normal News - Pantagraph

NORMAL — The Town of Normal has announced three new programs to assist homeowners with home repairs, modifications and accessibility assistance. 

“The Town of Normal is committed to supporting affordable housing and offers several programs through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program,” Normal City Manager Pamela Reece stated in a news release. “The Town is proud to offer these new programs to help residents meet their mobility needs or provide repairs and modifications so they can stay safely in their homes.”   

Under the new Homeowner Housing Rehabilitation Program, the town will offer assistance in emergency and critical repairs, home modifications to improve mobility and support aging in place, and accessibility ramps with exterior construction. 

The accessibility ramps aspect is in partnership with Cornbelt AMBUCS, a local nonprofit dedicated to creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities.

Looking to preserve the existing housing stock, the rehabilitation program will create opportunities for low-to moderate-income homeowners to make repairs and modifications while freeing properties of major maintenance work. 

Eligible households may receive up to $25,000 in assistance but will depend on the level of need and will be provided through either a grant or a five- or 10-year forgivable loan.

All programs are limited to income-eligible households, and properties must be single-family and owner-occupied within the town's corporate limits. 

Individuals can review current income, eligibility guidelines and other program information online at www.normalil.gov/105/Community-Development-Block-Grant.

To apply, people should complete the "Homeowner Housing Rehabilitation Program Application" and return it with all other requested documents to the town's inspections department.

The application can be accessed at www.normalil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/20370/Housing-Rehabilitation-Program---Application-for-Assistance.

