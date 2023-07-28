NORMAL — The Normal Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire reported Friday morning in east Normal.
An occupant of the home, at 2999 Blue Heron Road, called 911 around 7 a.m., according to a statement from NFD.
The resident attempted to control the blaze, which is believed to have originated around a nightstand in the upstairs bedroom, with a handheld fire extinguisher, NFD Public Information Officer Matt Swaney said.
Once crews arrived, firefighters found hot spots in the home’s upstairs bedroom and extinguished the areas in "just a few minutes," Swaney said. Firefighters also worked to ventilate smoke from the home.
Damage was limited to the area surrounding the nightstand in the upstairs bedroom, with moderate smoke damage throughout the home’s upper level.
Firefighters located a small dog during their search of the residence; it was removed from the home and reunited with its occupants.
A firefighter from the Normal Fire Department carries a dog outside to reunite with its owners after Friday morning fire.
PHOTO COURTESY OF NORMAL FIRE DEPARTMENT
Due to their exposure to smoke, the residents were evaluated by NFD paramedics, but declined transportation to the hospital.
The occupants have made alternate living arrangements until the home is repaired.
Firefighters left the scene around 8 a.m., but investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, Swaney said.
