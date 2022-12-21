Normal cancels leaf vacuuming due to winter weather

NORMAL — The curbside leaf vacuuming program is no longer running in Normal due to the upcoming winter storm watch forecast for Thursday evening into Friday morning.
The program will not resume this year, but brush will continue to be collected curbside throughout the winter, weather permitting.
Leaves can be bagged and brought to the public works landscape waste drop site at 1301 Warriner St. in Normal. No brush may be brought to the site.
From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
Photos from the Holiday Pops in the Heartland
Celebrity conductor John Carter
J. A. Hurt
Dennis and Cathy Wentworth
J. A. Hurt
Beth Wakefield, Carolyn Yockey
J. A. Hurt
Trevor and Liz Orthmann
J. A. Hurt
Reagan and Deb Siron
J. A. Hurt
Lois Kelsey, Sue Mizell
J. A. Hurt
John and Ketti Carter
J. A. Hurt
Ron Hofbauer, Janet Gremer
J. A. Hurt
John Carter, Cathy Wentworth
J. A. Hurt
Jenssen Orris, Caroline Ahrends, Marty Orris
J. A. Hurt
Erick, Lucas, Joseph, Vivien and Beth Heikkila
J. A. Hurt
Tim and Marlene McGovern with Addison Perkovich
J. A. Hurt
John Carter getting some last minute advice from ISO assistant conductor Jacobsen Woollen
J. A. Hurt
Diane and Peter Hambleton
J. A. Hurt
Ian Woollen, Susan Swaney
J. A. Hurt
Zach and Jen Chizmar
J. A. Hurt
Roy and Nicky Guzman
J. A. Hurt
Marilyn and John Freese
J. A. Hurt
Michael and Cheryl Whelan
J. A. Hurt
Pam, Claire and David Braun
J. A. Hurt
Eric Vinsel holding Ember
J. A. Hurt
Trevor Orthmann, Darrin Burnett, Carole Ringer, Beth Wakefield
J. A. Hurt
The crowds begin to gather
J. A. Hurt
Diane and Greg Meyer
J. A. Hurt
Susan Long, Alyssa Clark, Cadence Hartness
J. A. Hurt
Shari Funck taking a photo of Julie Funck
J. A. Hurt
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
