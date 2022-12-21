Normal cancels leaf vacuuming due to winter weather

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The curbside leaf vacuuming program is no longer running in Normal due to the upcoming winter storm watch forecast for Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The program will not resume this year, but brush will continue to be collected curbside throughout the winter, weather permitting.

Leaves can be bagged and brought to the public works landscape waste drop site at 1301 Warriner St. in Normal. No brush may be brought to the site.

From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

